Nebraska Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs opens pet adoption fee payment program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska veterans can now apply to have up to $350 of eligible pet adoption fees paid through a program from the state Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA).

The program is called Vets Get Pets.

According to a press release, veterans must be registered in the Nebraska Veterans’ Registry and adopt from an organization that is registered with the Nebraska Rescue Council.

The NDVA will disburse funds directly to the adoption organization once approved.

Additionally, Vets Get Pets license places are available with proceeds from the plate's sale going towards the adoption fee program. As of June 30, 2021, 376 of the specialty plates have been bought by Nebraska drivers.

The license plates are available for purchase here.

“We’re excited to offer this new benefit to Nebraska veterans,” said NDVA Director John Hilgert. “It really is a win across the board, for our state’s veterans and their families, for animal rescues throughout the state, and for the pets that will be adopted. We want to thank all the Nebraskans who have purchased a Vets Get Pets plate because those funds are what make this program possible.”

Full details on the Vets Get Pets program can be found here.

