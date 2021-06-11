Watch
Nebraska DHHS announces new acting state epidemiologist

Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/AP
File
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 14:15:43-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska public health doctor specializing in the spread of diseases has been chosen as the new acting state epidemiologist.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced the appointment of Dr. Matthew Donahue to serve in the role.

Donahue began his new position earlier this month and completed his residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center in June 2019, with distinction in research. He came to Nebraska as an applied epidemiology fellow with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a partnership with the state brought him to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human services.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
