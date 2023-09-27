Nebraska DHHS caseworker injured in Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) caseworker on Tuesday.

Here's what we know from police:

At 3:57 p.m., officers were called to the area of North 7th and Y Streets for a person shot. Responding officers found a 28-year-old man with one gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment by Lincoln Fire and Rescue. His injuries are not life-threatening.

During the investigation, police say that two DHHS caseworkers had been responding to the home for a child welfare check. While they were on the grass in front of the home, the suspect allegedly came outside and fired multiple rounds with a handgun from the front porch.

One case worker was shot once, the other was not injured.

Police arrested 38-year-old Brent Lopez of Lincoln without incident for assault on an officer, a class II felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Three children present at the time of the shooting were interviewed at the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center and will be cared for at a safe location.

The Criminal Investigations Unit is following up with evidence collection and interviews as the investigation continues. Those with information can call our non-emergency number at 402- 441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

