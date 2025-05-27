Nebraska DHHS confirms first measles case in state; doctor fears there could be more

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that a vaccinated child with no out-of-state travel history in Sheridan County has measles.

Dr. David Quinby with CHI Health said those facts are a red flag because it indicates the child got measles from someone else.

"Measles is truly the granddaddy of transmissible agents. It forms very small, very infectious particles, which stay in the air for quite a long time," said Quinby.

Just last week, the state of Iowa confirmed its first measles case of an un-vaccinated adult.

This year alone, the Centers for Disease Control confirms more than 1,000 measles cases in at least 30 states.

Quinby said it usually takes 10–14 days for symptoms to develop, often a high fever or a sore throat. He said most people do recover. The child in the panhandle is doing well.

And Quinby said even though this patient had been vaccinated...

"The measles vaccine is one of the most effective vaccines there is," he said.

"No matter how effective it is, you're going to have the occasional breakthrough if there's enough exposures happening when you're dealing with mass millions of people."

DHHS said if you have measles symptoms, do not arrive at a hospital without giving advance notice unless it's an emergency.

