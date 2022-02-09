Nebraska DHHS vs. Dr. Lindsay Huse civil trial date announced Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday morning, the District Court of Douglas County released a filing for the upcoming civil trial of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services versus the Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse in her official capacity.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer are listed on one of the court documents as co-defendants. City Councilmembers Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding and Don Rowe are also listed as plaintiff intervenors on that same document.

The one-day civil trial is scheduled for June 16. It will be a non-jury/ bench trial, presided over by Judge Shelly Stratman.

Huse is listed as the defendant "in her official capacity as Health Director of the Douglas County Board of Health and in her official capacity as the purported 'Health Director' of the City of Omaha." Douglas County remains a defendant in the case as well.

Yesterday, the case was formally dismissed against 13 of 15 other defendants, which included the Douglas County Health Department and board of health members, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Thomas Wheeler.

The case stems from Huse's decision to enact a mask mandate in Douglas County in response to the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19. Later today, the mask mandate may be extended.

The parties are required to file dispositive pre-trial motions by March 30, and a hearing on the motions will occur on May 12.





