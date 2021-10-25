Nebraska DMV launches service to track delivery of IDs and driver’s licenses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since Nebraska began mailing driver’s licenses and state-issued IDs, you’re often left wondering when it will show up to replace the temporary one that was issued when you went through the application process.

According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), it launched a service that tracks the production and mailing status of driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The DMV said, “The new service allows customers who have ordered a new license or state ID card to track their card while it is in transit. After applying for a new document, customers will be able to see online when their document has been printed and mailed. Once a document has been mailed, expect it to arrive within 10 days via the U.S. Postal Service.”

“This new service is just one example of our ongoing efforts to provide customers the opportunity to do business with the DMV anytime, day or night, when it is most convenient for them,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “We encourage everyone to utilize this service and the many online services the Nebraska DMV provides.”

The DMV added, “Previously, the only way to check on the mailing status of a license was to contact the DMV directly during business hours. Now, customers can freely access that information any time from their own computers or phones. Since launching about a month ago, more than four thousand customers have already taken advantage of the new service.”

“This new service has already proven to be very beneficial for both our customers and our team,” said Sara O’Rourke, Administrator of the Driver Licensing Services Division of the Nebraska DMV. “Customers will have access to more accurate and timely information that can be accessed any time they wish.”

To access the service, visit the DMV’s website . Instructions on how to access it will be available on the temporary ID and driver’s licenses and will be accessible for 90 days.

