Nebraska drops tourism slogan, now trying to find one that works for everyone

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska's tourism slogan: "Nebraska. Honestly, it's not for everyone," is officially gone.

The slogan accompanied a tourism campaign that launched five years ago. It earned nationwide attention. But now, state leaders, including Gov. Jim Pillen said they want something else.

"Honestly, I'm slightly sad they did that because as a Nebraskan myself for the last 12 years, I think that summed it up pretty good what it's like here," Dejah Olsen said. "But I understand how that might not be a good touristy attraction."

A Fremont native, Dejah Olsen said she thinks the old slogan fit Nebraska well.

"It was pretty flat. There were really no hills at all. Going on a bike ride, there's no hills. It was really flat. It's very flat and easy I'd say. I really like traveling. There's mountains and oceans. And then Nebraska is right in the middle," she said.

John Watson has lived in Nebraska his entire life. He wasn't "wowed" when the slogan came out..

"My initial reaction was kind of 'Huh,'" Watson said. "I think it was an interesting choice to go with, which I think was a pretty common reaction from people."

And if Olsen had to come up with a new slogan, she'd say.

"It is what it is," Olsen said.

John Ricks, executive director for the Nebraska Tourism Industry Commission said that he's not sure when the next slogan will be created.

