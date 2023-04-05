Nebraska Economic Development Director resigns following report of possible conflict of interest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Followinga report that a Lincoln cigar lounge, which is co-owned by state Economic Development Director Tony Goins, received grants from the agency headed by Goins, Gov. Jim Pillen announced the "immediate resignation" Goins from that role.

Read Gov. Pillen's statement below:

"Today, Governor Jim Pillen accepted the immediate resignation of Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Tony Goins. Governor Pillen thanks Director Goins for his honorable service to our country as a United States Marine and wishes him and his family the best.

The Governor’s office will have further communication concerning future leadership for the Department of Economic Development in due course."

