Nebraska Education Committee seeks to create School Safety Task Force

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the chairwoman of Nebraska's Education Committee, Lynne Walz, called for the official creation of a new School Safety Task Force.

The move comes just two days after 19 students and two adults were killed in an alleged school shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Walz said in a press release that leaders of the education community convened beginning Wednesday to "discuss strategies for proactively moving forward to address school safety issues."

The goal of the task force is to implement behavioral resources to address mental health and to make sure that school buildings have safety features and adequate security.

"From mental health supports and the new Safe2Help Report Line, Nebraska schools are committed to early interventions for students in need," said Walz in the press release, which was on Nebraska State Legislature letterhead. "Likewise, school buildings are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and personnel as security best practices are studied and shared."

Walz mentioned millions of dollars in COVID relief earmarked for student welfare and support in Nebraska's schools before returning to addressing the issues that threaten school safety.

"School shootings underscore the very real dangers of a culture in which gun violence has become too frequent. We grieve for the victims and their families. We are steadfastly committed to ending gun violence and to working with parents, policymakers and all concerned Nebraskans to advocate for and provide safe classrooms for every student and teacher."

