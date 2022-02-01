Watch
Nebraska eyes loan forgiveness program for teacher shortage

Nati Harnik/AP
Omaha Public Schools District Superintendent Cheryl Logan speaks to reporters during a media tour of the Norris Middle School in Omaha, Neb., on July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Posted at 5:16 PM, Feb 01, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska school leaders are asking state lawmakers to create a student-loan forgiveness program to help nudge more people into the profession, which has suffered major losses during the pandemic.

Members of the Legislature’s Education Committee reviewed multiple bills that would forgive up to $30,000 in student loans for teachers who agree to work in a Nebraska school.

Like many states, Nebraska saw many experienced teachers retire early during the pandemic amid the stress of remote learning and possible in-class exposure to the coronavirus. Supporters say such measures would encourage education students to stay in Nebraska after finishing college and help offset low starting salaries for new teachers.

