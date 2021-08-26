Nebraska families who receive ADC payments to get an extra $1,200 for back-to-school costs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), families who receive Aid to Dependent Children (ADC) payments will be getting a “boost with an extra payment of $1,200" to help with back-to-school costs.

The department said:

To help Nebraskans live better lives, families who receive Aid to Dependent Children (ADC) are about to get a boost with an extra payment of $1200. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be issuing a one-time supplemental payment to ADC recipients who received a payment in July 2021. With the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, Nebraska received a $4.4 million allotment from the Administration of Children and Families (ACF), Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) Program to assist eligible families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



This payment is intended to be used by eligible families for any crisis needs they may have such as emergency housing, utility payments, food, clothing, and back-to-school expenses.



ADC recipients will not need to take any action to receive the one-time payment which will be available on August 31, 2021, on their designated ReliaCard or through a direct deposit option used for their regular ADC payments. The pandemic emergency assistance payment will not affect the regular ADC payment a family receives.



Households issued a July 2021 ADC payment after August 26, 2021, will receive their one-time emergency assistance payment after initial approval.



