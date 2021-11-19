Nebraska first responders celebrate traffic incident management collaboration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, county and state leaders celebrated a new collaboration to keep Nebraska roads safe.

Officials talked about a traffic incident management initiative, also known as TIM which is made up of first responders in the southeast part of the state. This includes Cass, Gage, Lancaster, Otoe and Saunders counties.

The event was about celebrating the collaboration.

"There's nothing more important than keeping our troopers, our medical personnel, our first responders, our DOT folks, our tow operators, keeping them safe. So we don't have those secondary collisions, we don't have secondary problems on our roadways,” said one speaker.

The Nebraska State Patrol says improving communication as part of this collaboration can help reduce response times and keep first responders and the public safe.

