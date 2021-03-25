Nebraska football spring game tickets to go on sale on April 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - The University of Nebraska announced ticket plans for the annual spring football game, which is slated to be held on May 1.

The school said mobile tickets for the game will go on sale on April 1, with stadium capacity set at approximately 50 percent. Tickets will initially go on sale to donors and season ticket holders before going on sale to the general public on April 2. All fans in attendance will be required to wear a face covering.

The game will mark the first time fans have been in Memorial Stadium since 2019.

All tickets for the spring game are reserved with prices set at $10 for seats in the stadium seating bowl and $20 for club seats.

The school also announced the following details about spring game ticketing procedures:

To accommodate approximately 50 percent capacity, every other row will be sold in full throughout Memorial Stadium. This will allow for social distancing both in front and behind fans.

Donors and season ticket holders will receive e-mail communication regarding the first opportunity to purchase tickets on Thursday, April 1. Fans with the opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on April 1 will be limited to a maximum of four tickets per account.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 2 beginning at 10 a.m. A minimum of 7,500 tickets will be held for the public following the donor/season ticket holder on-sale on April 1. Fans purchasing tickets through the public on-sale will be limited to a maximum of four tickets.

All individuals in attendance at the 2021 spring game must purchase a ticket regardless of age.

Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. with television coverage to be determined

The school also announced procedures for baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball games.

Baseball

Tickets for this weekend’s series with Minnesota will go on sale to 2020 baseball season ticket holders on Thursday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Any remaining tickets will be made available to the public on Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m.

Customers will be limited to a maximum of four tickets.

With tickets limited in number, fans must sit in their assigned seats to maintain social distancing.

Tickets for the remainder of the Huskers’ 2021 home schedule will be put on sale at a later date.

Doubleheaders will be ticketed as one event.

Capacity at Hawks Field will be approximately 2,700, including reserved seating and general admission tickets in the grass berm seating areas.

Concessions stands will be open with a limited menu. Outside food and drink are not permitted.

Parking will be handled as normal at home baseball games.

Softball

Tickets for this weekend’s series with Penn State will go on sale to 2020 softball season ticket holders on Thursday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Any remaining tickets will be made available to the public on Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m.

Customers will be limited to a maximum of four tickets.

With tickets limited in number, fans must sit in their assigned seats to maintain social distancing.

Tickets for the remainder of the Huskers’ 2021 home schedule will be put on sale at a later date.

Doubleheaders will be ticketed as one event.

Capacity at Bowlin Stadium will be approximately 675, including reserved seating and general admission seating in the grass berm seating areas.

Concessions stands will be open with a limited menu. Outside food and drink are not permitted.

Parking will be handled as normal at home softball games.

Soccer

The first soccer game open to the public will be Sunday’s contest against Penn State. Thursday afternoon’s home game against Rutgers will be open only to those on student-athlete and coach pass lists.

Tickets for Nebraska’s game against Penn State on Sunday will go on sale to 2019 soccer season ticket holders at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 25.

Any remaining tickets will be made available to the public on Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m.

Customers will be limited to a maximum of four tickets.

With tickets limited in number, fans must sit in their assigned seats to maintain social distancing.

Tickets for Nebraska’s April 3 home finale against Iowa will be put on sale next week.

Capacity at Hibner Stadium will be approximately 675 fans.

Concessions will be available at the April 3 soccer game, but not at Sunday’s matchup with Penn State.

Parking will be handled as normal at home soccer games.

Volleyball

Tickets for Nebraska’s two remaining home games against Penn State on April 1 and 2 will be available only to volleyball season ticket holders.

Volleyball season-ticket holders will be contacted directly regarding ticket on-sale details.

With no floor seating availability due to health and safety protocols, capacity at the Devaney Center will be limited to approximately 2,400 fans. Nebraska Athletics cannot guarantee that all volleyball season ticket holders will have the opportunity to attend one of the two home matches against Penn State.

Concessions stands will be open with a limited menu. Outside food and drink are not permitted.

Parking details for volleyball will be communicated to ticket holders.

Nebraska also has upcoming home contests in men’s and women’s tennis and men’s golf. The school said those are non-ticketed events, with spectator limits and health and safety protocols directed by the on-site athletic events manager.

The school said procedures are subject to change based on adjustments to Lincoln/Lancaster County directed health measures.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.