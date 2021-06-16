Nebraska fugitive arrested by Fremont County Iowa authorities

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — Early Wednesday morning, deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa said they tried to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation which turned into to a high-speed chase.

After the attempted stop, deputies said the suspect, 24-year-old David Overbeck of Missouri put his foot on the gas and only stopped after “attempting to evade spike strips at the intersection of Highway 275 at Filmore Street, in Sidney.”

Overbeck, who is wanted in Nebraska, was then placed under arrest and is currently being held without bond and awaiting extradition back to Nebraska.

