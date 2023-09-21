Nebraska Furniture Mart to open new location in near downtown Austin

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska-based furniture store, NFM, announced on Thursday its plans to open a fifth location in the city of Cedar Park, Texas.

The store, which is anticipated to be 1.2 million square feet in size, will be located approximately 19 miles northwest of downtown Austin.

According to a press release, the mart will be part of a development that will include a 250-room, full-service hotel as well as a 30,000-square-foot convention center.

“At NFM, we are in the business of improving peoples’ lifestyles which includes our customers, staff, and our communities and we are excited to add our second store in Texas,” said Tony Boldt, NFM President and CEO. “The city of Cedar Park and its surrounding communities have a great quality of life, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

NFM’s current locations include Omaha, Kansas City, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

“My family and I are so excited about NFM coming to Cedar Park,” said Jim Penniman-Morin, Mayor of Cedar Park. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Cedar Park, and we warmly welcome NFM to our community. We know that NFM carefully researched communities across the nation for their next location, and ultimately they chose Cedar Park for the same reason so many of us want to be here. It’s because Cedar Park is a vibrant city with such a great quality of life and welcoming, friendly people. I was very impressed by the thoughtful way that their existing development in north Texas blends the truly local and the truly global into a seamless retail experience, and I really look forward to seeing how NFM is able to build something just as vibrant and unique here in Cedar Park.”

Construction is expected to begin as early as 2024 with the storefront opening in late 2026.

