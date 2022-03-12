Watch
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission investigating after 300 dead snow geese left on road

Nati Harnik/AP
Canada geese endure the blowing snow in a field west of Omaha, Neb., Friday, Feb. 13, 2009.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 14:12:52-05

OMAHA, Neb (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is investigating after about 300 snow geese were killed and left piled on a road.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the dead birds were discovered west of Falls City in Richardson County.

Thousands of snow geese are migrating through Nebraska and there is no hunting limit on the birds.

But Nebraska game and parks officials say it is illegal not to clean and properly dispose of the birds.

Those who were involved could face misdemeanor charges if they didn't have proper hunting permits or stamps. They also could face misdemeanor charges for littering a waterway and wanton waste.

