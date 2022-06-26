OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a day full of family fun down at the Schramm State Park Recreational Center on Saturday as kids and families learned about some important insects.

Nebraska Game and Parks held a pollinator party, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The party featured booths and workshops both indoors and outdoors that all were geared toward helping kids of all ages better understand the impact pollinators like bees, beetles and butterflies have on the environment.

Some kids got to catch butterflies in the park's community garden while others got to see how honey is collected.

Organizers say the point is to engage kids and spark curiosity.

"Pollination and pollinators that's kind of a big word for kids and even for the public to understand something that's confusing it can be a confusing concept so this event is really special because kids and families can see what the pollination process looks like first hand,” said Jennifer Ruyle, outdoor education specialist at Nebraska Game and Parks.

This was the second year the pollinator party has been held.

Organizers said overall attendance between this year and last year quadrupled.

