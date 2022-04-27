Watch
Nebraska Game and Parks looking for suspect in bald eagle shooting

Wilfredo Lee/AP
A Bald Eagle flies Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012 in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 17:13:39-04

GARLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking information about an illegal shooting of a nesting female American bald eagle near Garland, Nebraska.

If you or anyone you know has information about this case, you can send tips to Conservation Officer Dina Barta.

Phone: 402-890-6463

Email: dina.barta@nebraska.gov

According to Nebraska's Game and Park’s Facebook post, you may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to the arrest of the violator(s). Tips can also remain anonymous.

For more information on the Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers visit Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website.

