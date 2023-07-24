Nebraska Game and Parks, Omaha Police respond to mountain lion sighting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission confirmed a mountain lion sighting on Monday in southwest Omaha.

Here's what we know from authorities:

A mountain lion was recorded by a home security video at 4:15 a.m. near I-80 and Q Street and was reported to Game and Parks.

Law enforcement and wildlife professionals from Game and Parks and the Omaha Police Department have not yet been able to locate the mountain lion, according to a press release.

According to Game and Parks’ Mountain Lion Response Plan, a mountain lion within the limits of a municipality will be killed if it can safely be done, to ensure public safety. Game and Parks is working with the OPD to respond.

Anyone who observes a mountain lion in person or on video should contact police or Game and Parks immediately. Game and Parks remind folks that mountain lion attacks are rare.

