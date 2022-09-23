Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.

Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino will be the first casino in the state to open, despite construction not being complete.

The casino, which is near Homestead Expressway and Denton Road, will have 400 slot machines for its 10 a.m. opening.

Once the casino is complete, WarHorse said it will have 1,300 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, several restaurants and live horse racing.

Officials estimate it will generate around $5 million a year in property tax relief for our area.

They are also building a casino in Omaha.

In June, WarHorse said both casinos would take around 18 to 24 months to complete.

