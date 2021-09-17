Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska girl slaps boy over rumors that class lizard died

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 7:55 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 20:55:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Rumors that a middle school class gecko had died prompted one Nebraska girl to slap another student.

Police said the girl admitted slapping a 13-year-old boy during a football game at Millard Central Middle School on Monday because the lizard was missing and some classmates had said the boy had killed it. But the Omaha World-Herald reports that the gecko was actually fine and was found in his cage Tuesday morning safe and sound, according to the police report. However, the 13-year-old girl wound up in a heap of trouble.

The girl was cited on suspicion of third-degree assault and released to her mother’s custody.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018