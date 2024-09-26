Nebraska goes on the road this weekend. Here's your Cornhusker forecast for Saturday, September 28

Nebraska football is on the road this weekend and they play the Purdue Boilermakers at noon on Saturday, September 28th.

If you're making the drive to northwest Indiana, be ready for the rain! The remnants of tropical system Helene will be in the Ohio Valley this weekend, so things will be rainy and windy over the weekend there. Pack rain gear, and extra socks if they get wet. Temperatures will be near 70 for much of the day, making for a cool, wet, and windy day. There will probably be a few dry hours mixed in on Saturday, but the wind will not stop, gusting to 25-35mph.

The drive home back to Nebraska should be a little better by Sunday, with drier weather expected by then in Illinois and Iowa.

