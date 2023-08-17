Nebraska Gov. announces new state penitentiary will be located in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — There has been a lot of talk about a new prison in Nebraska the last few years.

The debate began with whether a new prison should even be built, then it moved to how much would it cost the state.

One of the last questions to remain unanswered was where were they gonna put it.

“The decision was made to exercise an option on a piece of property in northeast Lincoln that is on 112th and Adams street,” said Gov. Jim Pillen.

Pillen said the decision to place the prison in northeast Lincoln, just down the road from the Lancaster County Events Center, came down to two reasons.

The first is access to the interstate, the second was inmates' access to family.

“History has helped us understand the incredible need to make sure that those who are incarcerated are located in a place that is located as close as possible to their families,” said Pillen.

It won’t just be the prison moving to Lincoln, all of the staff of the current Nebraska State Penitentiary are expected to transfer to Lincoln as well.

“There will be over 500 public servants who are employed at the current NSP, that workforce will be transferable to the new facility once it is up and running,” said NDCS Director Rob Jeffreys.

While the location of the new prison is set the fate of the old Nebraska State Penitentiary is still up in the air.

Pillen and Jeffreys didn’t have an answer for what will happen to the old prison, but they did confirm it won’t be housing inmates.

“This is a replacement prison for the current NSP. That’s the plan moving forward that this particular facility will replace the NSP,” said Jeffreys.

The new prison won’t just be built next to the fairgrounds in Lincoln but new housing developments as well.

When asked about whether the city of Lincoln approved of his plan, Pillen wouldn’t say.

“Bottom line is, the city has opinions on what is best for them. We as a state, protecting the state, we have our positions and we respect each other's positions,” said Pillen.

Pillen also said he did not consult with any state legislators on the new prison location, saying it was the responsibility of the executive branch.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.