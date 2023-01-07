Nebraska Governor announces creation of broadband office

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Gov. Jim Pillen is opening a new office aimed at bolstering broadband internet in Nebraska.

Under the oversight of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the broadband office will create a policy to build high-speed broadband service.

It will also oversee accountability for public funds used in deploying broadband.

This appears to fit Gov. Pillen's goal to reduce brain drain.

"Affordable, accessible, dependable high-speed broadband is essential to kids staying and flourishing in Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen in a statement.

