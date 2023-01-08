Nebraska Governor inaugural ball hosted at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday night was the inaugural ball for Governor Jim Pillen at the CHI Health Center.

It was a sold-out event with about 3,500 guests in attendance.

3 News Now was there to capture the event as guests entered and sat down.

Cocktail hour began at 5:30 and then dinner was held shortly after.

After dinner the inaugural program official began at 8 and shortly after Gov. Pillen took the stage to address his guests.

"But we have unprecedented opportunity, technological advancements and innovation right here in Nebraska,” said Gov. Jim Pillen. “Those lyrics, there's no place like Nebraska have never been truer."

