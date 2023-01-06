Watch Now
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announces NDOT director

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 13:09:43-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor Jim Pillen announced Vicki Kramer as the new Nebraska Department of Transportation director, in a press release.

Read the press release below:

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Vicki Kramer as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

"Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation system into the 21st century," said Gov. Pillen. "She will be a transformative leader of the Department of Transportation and is the person we need to speed the completion of Nebraska's vital four-lane highway system plan and deploy 21st century infrastructure across the state."

"Vicki will be exceptional in her role as the next Director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation," said former NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. "She will continue to modernize the department and work to achieve its goals of increased safety, fiscal responsibility, project delivery, asset management, and workforce development."

Kramer previously worked as the Chief of Staff for Infrastructure Markets and Strategy for Kiewit Infrastructure Engineering. She worked for the Nebraska Department of Transportation from 2016 to 2020 in a variety of roles including Communication Director and Public Policy Director as well as a strategic advisor to the director. Kramer has served over a decade as a Chemical and Human Resource officer in the Nebraska National Guard and currently holds the rank of major. She received Bachelor of Science Degrees in Political Science and Journalism from the University of Nebraska-Kearney and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

