Nebraska governor orders state agencies to support Trump immigration policies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor Jim Pillen has ordered all state agencies to fall in line with President Trump's executive orders on immigration. Pillen on Friday issued an executive order that outlines actions taken by Nebraska agencies.

Under Pillen's order, all state agencies must review rules, policies, and practices "to ensure they support federal immigration laws and directives to the fullest extent permitted by law."

The State Patrol and Department of Correctional Services must cooperate with the administrative and enforcement efforts of federal agencies. This includes contacting those agencies if they suspect someone in their custody is undocumented. They also must now pass along information if an known undocumented person will be released from custody, or keep a person in custody if requested by a federal agency.

Pillen has also directed agencies to identify how they can help the enforcement of immigration law by May 31.

