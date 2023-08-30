Nebraska Governor signs executive order defining biological sex

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An executive order that was signed on Wednesday afternoon by Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen establishes what the office calls a "Women's Bill of Rights" in the state.

The order gives Pillen's legal definition of biological sex in a far reaching capacity that includes organizations such as public schools, athletics, prisons, locker rooms, domestic violence shelters, administrative agencies, boards, commissions as well as all state agencies.

Here are the definition according to the order:



Sex - determined by the "biological sex (male or female)" at birth.

- determined by the "biological sex (male or female)" at birth. Female - person whose "biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova."

- person whose "biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova." Male - person whose "biological reproductive system is developed to fertilize the ova of a female."

- person whose "biological reproductive system is developed to fertilize the ova of a female." Woman / Girl - "Human females"

- "Human females" Men / Boys - "Human males"

- "Human males" Mother - "Parent of the female sex"

- "Parent of the female sex" Father- "Parent of the male sex"

The order further states the reasons behind it relate to "immutable biological differences that manifest prior to birth and increase as they age and experience puberty."

The order is effective immediately.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.