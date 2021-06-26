Nebraska high court lets abused Guatemalan mother keep kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that a Guatemalan mother who fled her home country and Nebraska to escape abusive men can keep her children.

The Omaha-Journal World reports the court on Friday ruled unanimously for the mother, known as Juana L. She became pregnant with her first child at age 12. The father abandoned her.

She later was raped and became pregnant again. She eventually fled to Nebraska but left for Minnesota to escape an abusive boyfriend, who fathered her third child.

She was jailed for using fake identification to work. The court says she's still a fit mother.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.