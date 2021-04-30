Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holds first meeting in more than a year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It may have seemed like just another meeting this morning but it was a monumental event for one group that hasn't been able to meet face-to-face for more than a year.

The Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held its first in-person monthly breakfast meeting on Friday morning.

The last time they did this was in March of 2020.

It's one more sign things are slowly returning to what life was like before the pandemic. The chamber represents and supports Hispanic-owned businesses throughout the state.

The group's president said Friday’s meeting was very special.

“Nothing is going to replace the one-on-one of seeing each other,” said Yesenia Peck. “The different world, the digital world is convenient...it's good, but nothing is going to replace that contact.”

The breakfast meeting took place at Bellevue University's Lozier Professional Center.

The chamber president told us it has been a rough year for Hispanic-owned businesses, but the chamber was able to give grant money to 120 businesses across the state to help them stay afloat.

