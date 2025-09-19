Nebraska homeowners face nation's second-highest insurance costs, UNO study finds

Studies from Univ. of Omaha show Nebraskan homeowners are paying some of the highest expenses in the U.S. when it comes to homeowners insurance.

One neighbor says his premium for his Omaha home nearly equals the premium to his home in California

The study says severe weather is one of the factors of hiked expenses

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska homeowners are paying some of the highest insurance premiums in the nation, with costs rivaling those in disaster-prone states like California, according to a newly published study from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

The study reveals that Nebraskans spend almost 9% of their income on home insurance annually, making it the second-highest rate in the country according to a Bankrate study cited in the research.

For renters like Jess Barrickman, the impact is felt through rising rent costs as landlords pass along higher premiums to tenants.

"I know I couldn't ever own a home out there, and now you're telling me I probably won't be able to own one here. It's insane," Barrickman said.

Joyce Kleidosty bundles her policies to save money but still pays $2,000 monthly for insurance.

"And now, every year, they raise it, raise it, raise it. And it's just getting to a point that it's like they're just trying to gouge you," Kleidosty said.

The UNO study identifies severe weather as the primary driver behind Nebraska's high home insurance costs. The research specifically highlights "hurricane force winds" and hail as major factors contributing to the elevated premiums.

For retirees on fixed incomes, the rising costs present a significant financial burden.

"I'm retired, I'm on a fixed budget. I mean, that's a lot of money you're talking about," Barrickman said.

"It's terrible what they're charging, and there's no reason for it," Kleidosty said.

The study recommends "hardening homes" against severe weather and calls for more price risk transparency from insurance companies as potential solutions to address the crisis.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Check out this story from Mary Nelson all about learning how to prevent serious hail damage to your home and vehicle.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.