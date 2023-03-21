Nebraska Hospital Association reports growing financial crisis across hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A financial crisis brewing at Nebraska hospitals according to hospital leaders.

The Nebraska Hospital Association says overall, costs for providing patient care have gone up more than 21% between 2020 and 2022.

Costs for hospital workers went up nearly 27%, medical supply costs went up 25% and drug costs are up 42%.

All of this along with stagnating reimbursement rates has led to financial problems. Nebraska Medicine's Vice President of Finance Bryce Brackle laid out their goals amid the hardship.

"Right now Nebraska Medicine's focused on employee retention rates and stabilization. We're trying to operate as efficiently as possible in the operating rooms and we're really trying to reduce our average length of stay," said Brackle.

The hospital association says 93% of hospital CEOs describe this year's financial outlook as "challenging."

