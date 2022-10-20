Watch Now
Nebraska Humane Society announces new rehoming option called Home to Home

To better protect the pets and people in our community, NHS has added a rehoming option to their website.
Posted at 9:01 AM, Oct 20, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society has launched a new part of its website called Home to Home.

It allows pet owners in our community to list their animals and decide where they'll go if they're unable to care for them any longer.

The site keeps pets listed for a month.

It also gives the option to refresh that timer if a home isn't found in time.

You can also find foster homes on the site if your situation is just temporary.

The service is free for anyone to use.

Visit the website here.

