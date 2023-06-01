Nebraska Humane Society demonstrates the effects of hot cars on animals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been hot as we get into the summer months. On Wednesday, the Nebraska Humane Society demonstrated the dangers of leaving pets in cars.

Two animal control officers were part of the experiment to see how warm it gets in cars even with the windows cracked. After five minutes, it was more than 94 degrees.

“There's no sunlight. It's pretty cloudy, and it is a little breezy today, and it is still so warm. You can imagine your dog in full sun, no shade, no breeze,” said an officer.

Eventually, the temperature reading went over 100 degrees. The NHS said last year that it got 350 calls about dogs in hot cars.

If you see a dog in a car, they say to report it to animal control — especially if you see symptoms of heat stroke.

