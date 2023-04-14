Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska Humane Society has donor-sponsored adoptions for dogs, 136 pups need homes

The sponsorships keep costs down for adoptive families
The Nebraska Humane Society is full of dogs and it’s trying something new to find homes. NHS is offering sponsored adoptions for most of its adult dogs. That means a donor would cover the adoption fee and adopters would only have to pay for licensing and a microchip transfer. Otherwise, the adoption process is the same. The hope is some of the dogs that have been there for a longer than typical amount of time will now find homes.
Posted at 6:44 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 19:44:49-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society is full of dogs and it’s trying something new to find homes.

NHS is offering sponsored adoptions for most of its adult dogs. That means a donor would cover the adoption fee and adopters would only have to pay for licensing and a microchip transfer. Otherwise, the adoption process is the same.

The hope is some of the dogs that have been there for a longer than typical amount of time will now find homes.

“Our idea with this type of a shelter — brick and mortar — is you get ‘em in, you get ‘em healthy or into adoptable condition and then you get them out because this isn't built for long-term housing,” said Pam Wiese from the NHS.

One hundred and thirty-six dogs are available for adoption, with only 50 public-facing kennels.

Two or three years ago, Wiese says 75 adoptable dogs would have been considered a lot.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018