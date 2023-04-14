Nebraska Humane Society has donor-sponsored adoptions for dogs, 136 pups need homes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society is full of dogs and it’s trying something new to find homes.

NHS is offering sponsored adoptions for most of its adult dogs. That means a donor would cover the adoption fee and adopters would only have to pay for licensing and a microchip transfer. Otherwise, the adoption process is the same.

The hope is some of the dogs that have been there for a longer than typical amount of time will now find homes.

“Our idea with this type of a shelter — brick and mortar — is you get ‘em in, you get ‘em healthy or into adoptable condition and then you get them out because this isn't built for long-term housing,” said Pam Wiese from the NHS.

One hundred and thirty-six dogs are available for adoption, with only 50 public-facing kennels.

Two or three years ago, Wiese says 75 adoptable dogs would have been considered a lot.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.