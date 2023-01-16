Nebraska Humane Society hosting special adoption event Tuesday in honor of Betty White's birthday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Looking for a new furry friend? The Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) is hosting an adoption event with extended hours on Tuesday in honor of Betty White's birthday.

Last year, the Betty White Challenge raised thousands of dollars for animal welfare.

NHS is in desperate need of dog adopters and is hoping this effort helps them find new homes for pets. Currently, over 100 dogs are available for adoption at the shelter.

Adoptions will take place from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

All adult dogs will be just $50 to adopt. Adult cats are "pick-your-purrice" where you can decide what your adoption fee is.

Adopters will need to pay for 2023 pet licenses at the time of adoption.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.