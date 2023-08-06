Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska Humane Society hosts 'Bark' to School event

The event featured sweet treats for people and a special photo booth for people who adopted dogs.
The "Bark" to school event featured a dog adoption event with a photo booth and sweet treats.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 11:29:39-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Luau's are not just for humans, they're also for your furry friends and the Nebraska Humane Society proved that with its "Bark" to School Luau event.

The event featured a luau backdrop for people to take pictures with their new furry friends.

People enjoyed a cool Kona ice treat while seeing how adoptable dogs played in groups.

Those interested in adopting were treated with reduced adoption fees.

The humane society was recently flooded which impacted parts of their facility and they say they just want these animals to get a special home.

"If you come out and adopt a dog, you are literally saving two lives if you will. You are saving the life of the dog that gets to go home with you. Then, you are also saving the life of the guy who can take his kennel," said Pam Wiese, Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing.

For more information about the adoption process, you can visit nehumanesociety.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018