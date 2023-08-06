Nebraska Humane Society hosts 'Bark' to School event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Luau's are not just for humans, they're also for your furry friends and the Nebraska Humane Society proved that with its "Bark" to School Luau event.

The event featured a luau backdrop for people to take pictures with their new furry friends.

People enjoyed a cool Kona ice treat while seeing how adoptable dogs played in groups.

Those interested in adopting were treated with reduced adoption fees.

The humane society was recently flooded which impacted parts of their facility and they say they just want these animals to get a special home.

"If you come out and adopt a dog, you are literally saving two lives if you will. You are saving the life of the dog that gets to go home with you. Then, you are also saving the life of the guy who can take his kennel," said Pam Wiese, Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing.

For more information about the adoption process, you can visit nehumanesociety.org

