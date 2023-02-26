Nebraska Humane Society hosts open house

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society continues to call on anyone in the community who can open their home to one of their pups to come down and ask about adopting. On Saturday they hosted an open house so people could get a closer look at their potential new pets.

The event offered people a chance to see what goes on behind the scenes at the Humane Society and how they take care of all of their animals. The Humane Society even opened up its back kennels to get even more eyes on its many adoptable dogs.

“We came to look at this puppy, we saw him on Facebook, and were like oh my gosh. We originally had two chows in the past and when we saw him, we said we have to come look at this and so we came and we are going to adopt him,” said new pet owner, Linda Leyden. “We had to drive pretty fast too because they said they were leaving at 12:30!”

There are still plenty of great dogs left up for adoption. Check them out online at nehumanesociety.org.

