Nebraska Humane Society names longtime leader as new CEO

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — She's seen thousands of wagging tails and wet noses come and go. Now, she'll oversee all of the Nebraska Humane Society.

On Friday, NHS announced the selection of Pam Wiese as CEO. Wiese served the last four months as interim CEO, following the departure of previous CEO Nancy Hintz, but her history with the nonprofit is approaching a quarter of a century.

Wiese has served the organization for 21 years, experienced in the public-facing role as vice president of public relations and marketing. Her active role as a spokesperson is how many community members get to know the NHS, which NHS Board of Directors Chairman Steve Swanstrom explained as a contributing factor to her selection.

“People have a renewed excitement because they know Pam. She has a strong relationship with the NHS team and the community we serve, thanks in part to her long tenure at NHS,” Swanstrom said in a written statement.

Wiese frequently appeared in 3 News Now’s weekly series “Adoption Option” to advocate for animals that needed homes.

The Nebraska Humane Society is a 501c(3) nonprofit and is governed by the board of directors, all volunteers. The board said it sought input from all of its stakeholders before making the decision, which includes employees, volunteers and donors.

Wiese said she was honored to be named the person for the job.

“Each person is here for the right reasons – to help the underdogs [and cats, and critters] and provide for pet owners who need our help. Every day we save lives and enrich our community with our services and programs. I love this agency and I look forward to moving ahead with our mission.”

