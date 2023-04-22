Nebraska Humane Society partners with group to improve quality of life for dogs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society is trying a new approach to improve the quality of life for dogs in the shelter.

It announced that it is working with Dogs Playing For Life.

The group travels around working with shelters to give dogs group time, helping them to socialize and burn energy.

The group says it helps to lower stress and help staff find homes that are a good fit.

“Dogs are naturally sociable creatures. They live in social isolation in the shelter and they desperately need chances to just be dogs. So there's a lot of fear in putting dogs out around one another. We're here to show that dogs love doing this and to give them this opportunity, is to give them a chance at life,” Aaron Caldwell, director of shelter programming at Dogs Playing for Life.

The hope is that play-groups will also help with adoptability.

As a reminder, NHS is doing sponsored adoptions right now for most adult dogs so adoption fees are covered.

