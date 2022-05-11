Nebraska Humane Society reminds owners to not leave pets in hot cars as temperatures rise

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With a rise in temperatures comes a rise in calls to the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) about animals left in hot vehicles.

There’s been a big temperature shift this week, and since Monday, the shelter has received 17 calls about dogs left in hot cars.

When it’s warm and humid like the weather on Wednesday, car temperatures can rise about 30 degrees per minute, causing animals to overheat fast.

Pam Wiese, Vice President of Public Relations for NHS, advises not to risk it — instead, just leave your furry friend at home.

"They can begin to overheat in like, ten minutes depending on the day and the temperature. Even if you crack the windows, it doesn’t do a whole lot: the airflow doesn’t get into the car. Even if you’re parked in shade, doesn’t do a whole lot either. You really need to make sure that if it’s that hot of a day, your dog is not in the car alone, you’re in there with the air conditioning running," said Wiese.

Some symptoms of overheating in a pet include panting, drooling, and increased heart rate.

If you see an animal left unattended in a vehicle, call NHS at 402-444-7800.

