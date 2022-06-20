Nebraska Humane Society reminds you how to keep pets safe in extreme heat

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With temperatures nearing the triple digits it’s important to remember to make sure your pets are keeping cool too.

3 News Now spoke to the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) about what you can do to protect them.

If you're taking your dog out make sure to check pavement temperatures by putting a hand down.

Blacktop can burn paws and the dog may not know it until it's too late, but even white cement can suck in heat.

If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them.

If your dog is going to be outside, they will need plenty of ventilated shade but not just anything will do.

“If the only shade he has is a tiny dog house that's built for winter. That's designed to keep heat in (and it’s) not going to be cool enough for him. He needs ventilated shade. He needs plenty of cool water, at all times accessible and he also needs a space where he can pant and suck in cooler air and pant out hot air,” said Pam Wiese, Nebraska Humane Society spokesperson.

Of course, they recommend not leaving dogs in cars because even with the windows cracked they can heat up quickly.

They also say to make sure someone is with the dog at all times.

If you see an animal in a hot car, NHS says you should call animal control as getting them out may just save their life.

