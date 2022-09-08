Nebraska Humane Society seeking emergency foster caregivers; over 100 dogs available for adoption

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With well over 100 dogs available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS), the shelter is asking for some help.

They're seeking emergency foster caregivers who can provide a temporary home for a dog in need.

This gives the shelter more space to help other animals and allows dogs to thrive in a more relaxed environment.

A foster coordinator helps with the entire process and makes sure it's a good match.

NHS always hopes for foster experiences to turn into adoptions, but will always accept animals back.

"Emergency fosters can be anybody who is interested in taking a dog for a couple weeks, giving them a little 'straycation' if you will, out of the shelter. Gives us more elbow room here at the shelter for those dogs who are coming up. It also helps the dogs by getting them out of this environment, getting them into a home," said Pam Wiese, vice president of PR and marketing at NHS.

The humane society provides all medical care and supplies for foster animals for free.

