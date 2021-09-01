Nebraska Humane Society: Select dogs eligible for $30 adoption fee

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’ve been looking for a fur baby to complete your family, now’s the perfect time to check out dogs at the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS).

Until further notice, the NHS said it's launching the "30 fur 30" campaign which places a $30 adoption fee on adult dogs who have been with the organization for 30 days or more.

NHS Public Relations Specialist Pam Wiese said, "We are hoping these lowered fees will help get dogs like Jinx, Murphy and Draco a second look! Many of the 'longer termers' don’t show well in the kennels, or have some specific needs (no kids, no other pets, etc) that make them a little more challenging to adopt. But we know the right home is out there for them."

Dogs that are eligible will have signage on their kennels or it will be noted in their adoption profiles on the NHS website.

All of the dogs are spayed or neutered, are microchipped and have had their first shot.

