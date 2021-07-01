Nebraska Humane Society's new facility creates a comfortable space for animals and humans alike

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society is unveiling a brand new, $14 million facility aimed at transforming the way the public views, accesses and interacts with adoptable animals.

With added and improved space cats, dogs, and critters alike will get more amenities to help them de-stress and stay comfortable while waiting for their forever home.

“We are fully excited To finally be reopened for the public to just simply come in Browse animals and to see if there's anybody here that they want to take home,” said Pam Wiese, a spokesperson for Nebraska Humane Society.

“It's unbelievable that this is just such a state-of-the-art place now compared to what it was before it was just a kennel. Now it's a facility that people like to come to. The animals are very comfortable here, it's very obvious,” said Steve Hansen.

“People really like the new habitats, especially with dogs. They have big kennels, but the kennels are in smaller pods. So, when the animals... one starts barking, maybe starts two or three barking instead of 25 like it used to,” said Wiese.

“It is awesome, this place. I can't believe it. I think Omaha does everything right,” Craig Rudolf said.

"Love the cat areas," said one visitor.

Another visitor added, "We fell in love with one that everybody liked. And then our kids fell in love with another and I said let's not make the process hard let's just take both," said visitor, Scott Fangman.

“Oh my gosh it's amazing and I didn't know that we were able to interact with the cats like this prior to coming in. This is really nice that you get to actually come and see them in their environment and get to pet them and get a sense of the personality and stuff,” Michelle Caples said.

“It is absolutely beautiful and everybody is so professional. The way they're incorporating the technology along with the process makes everything goes very smoothly and they do a really good job managing expectations,” said Fangman.

“I'm so excited to see peoples’ faces. It's so nice to see people smile again and we're a place that gets a lot of smiles as people interact with kittens and dogs and it's really great to see people,” Wiese said.

