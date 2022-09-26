Nebraska Humane Society's Walk for the Animals raises money for shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday was a great day for area pet lovers to get outside and meet up for the annual Walk for the Animals hosted by the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS).

Staff says this is the animal shelter's largest event, inviting all area dog lovers to walk with their favorite four-legged friends.

The event raises funds for the shelter to help animals live happy healthy lives in our area.

"It goes into help animals with everything from medical care and care here at the shelter to getting adopted and getting back out into the community if they so need to," said Pam Wiese, Vice President of PR and Marketing at NHS.

Organizers said about 500 people registered for this year's walk.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.