Nebraska Husker fans remain resilient following season opener loss

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As Nebraska Huskers fans are probably painfully aware, the first football game of the season didn’t quite get off to the greatest start.

The Huskers lost Saturday’s game by 3 points despite a double-digit point lead earlier in the game. For fans, it wasn’t just disappointing, it was also deja vu.

"Last year there was a lot of close losses," Jeremiah Johnson, a Nebraska fan said. "It’s unfortunate that this season started off much the same way the last season ended."

The familiar feeling of loss lead some fans to point fingers, while others preferred to give the team the benefit of the doubt.

"Most of the games that they do they haven’t been winning much," Savannah Morton, a Nebraska fan said. "I think that’s because of the coach."

"I think the coaching looked really good," Hunter Hoff, a Nebraska fan said. "It just seemed like they were real crisp at the beginning and then they weren’t. It was the first game of the season."

Every fan said their support for the team isn’t wavering—they’re still optimistic for a great season this year.

"Give ‘em a chance to get some momentum going," Johnson said. "Then anything can happen."

The Huskers will return home for their home opener next Saturday in Lincoln against North Dakota.

