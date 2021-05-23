Nebraska inmates' fight to wed ends after one of them dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two convicted murderers who fought Nebraska officials in court for years for the right to marry each other will never have the chance to wed after one of their deaths earlier this year.

The death of 40-year-old Nicole Wetherell in February also ended the court case she and Paul Gillpatrick, 49, had waged since 2014 before any precedent could be established.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed their case Wednesday. Gillpatrick and Wetherell had been engaged since 2011, but officials consistently refused to transport either of them to the other’s prison for a wedding ceremony, or allow them to marry via video.

