Nebraska, Iowa politicans remember former U.S. senator Bob Dole

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former U.S. senator and Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole has passed away at 98.

Saturday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Dole.

Flags will be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Dec. 9.

Politicians from Iowa and Nebraska remember him in the statements below.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)

“Senator Bob Dole was a faithful representative to the people of Kansas and a great civic leader for all Americans. He was also a loyal friend and trusted mentor. He set a standard of leadership through selflessness and mutual respect that all public servants should strive to match. A Senator, soldier and statesman, Barbara and I are proud to call him friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to Elizabeth and the entire Dole family. His legacy of service and sacrifice will endure for generations to come."

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01)

“It’s important to remember that Bob Dole always held a pen in his hand due to his severe wounds from WWII. It’s painful to watch The Greatest Generation pass, but I will always remember an intimate interaction I had with Senator Dole at the World War II Memorial in Washington, when he greeted the Veterans Honor Flights. Perhaps his character was best displayed when, lifted from his wheelchair, he saluted the casket of his long-time political rival President George H.W. Bush. May this great American statesman and war hero rest in peace,” Fortenberry said.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

“Bob Dole dedicated his life to our nation—as a soldier, Senator, and advocate for Americans with disabilities,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Having been severely injured in World War II, Senator Dole knew firsthand the sacrifices made by our veterans, and he championed their interests throughout his life. Susanne and I send our deepest condolences to the Dole family as they grieve his loss.”

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (NE)

“Bob Dole led a remarkable life of service to our nation. He was an American hero. After recovering from severe injuries in World War II, he transitioned to a different type of service. He represented the people of Kansas in the U.S House and then the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years and in 1996, was the Republican nominee for President of the United States. Bruce and I send our deepest sympathies to Elizabeth and the entire Dole family and we honor Senator Bob Dole’s patriotism and service to this country.”

Former U.S. Senator Tom Harkin (IA)

“Bob Dole’s help in passing the Americans with Disabilities Act was most significant. He never wavered in his support for breaking down barriers to persons with disabilities. His first speech on the Senate floor after his election in 1968 was focused on the discriminations disabled Americans faced. He was one of the most significant members of the ‘Greatest Generation.’ I will miss him.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.