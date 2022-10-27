'Nebraska is about volunteerism': 11 honorees recognized by Serve Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraskans are known for being good. Studies put the state in the top 10 in the country for the highest rate of volunteerism.

Thursday, Serve Nebraska recognized some of the state’s most enthusiastic volunteers.

After a few virtual years, the Step Forward Awards were back in person in Omaha.

It's the highest honor of its kind in the state. Eleven honorees were recognized today in categories such as Veteran Volunteer, Disaster Volunteer and National Service.

“Today is so important because Nebraska is about volunteerism,” said Cathleen Plager, executive director. “And, although volunteers do not do what they do for recognition, they are so humbled by being recognized. It feels so good to them that other people recognize what they're doing in their communities and across the state.”

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson was proud to serve as emcee. She encourages everyone to get involved. Serve Nebraska says National Volunteer Week in April is a great place to start.

